Society Petrovietnam University meets ABET standards Petrovietnam University (PVU), located in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has been the first in Vietnam to receive accreditation from the US’ Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all of its training programmes for a maximum six-year period.

Society Vietnam’s first recycled plastic-made school inaugurated A kindergarten school made of recycled plastic – the first of this kind in Vietnam, was put into operation on September 9 in Cao Son commune in Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society President wishes children joyful Mid-Autumn Festival President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well a foreign children in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Society Vietnam well placed to regain Human Development momentum: UNDP Vietnam climbed two places from the 117 out of the 189 countries in 2019 to the 115 out of the 191 countries in 2021 in the global 2021/22 Human Development Report (HDR) freshly released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).