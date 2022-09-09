Samsung Vietnam inaugurates Hope School in Lang Son
The 4th Hope School inaugurated in Lang Son province. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam)Lang Son (VNA) - Samsung Vietnam on September 8 cooperated with the Republic of Korea’s Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) to officially inaugurate "Samsung Hope School" in Trung Cap village, Mai Pha commune, the northern province of Lang Son on the occasion of the new school year.
Officially starting construction in November 2021, the school covers an area of 7,402sq.m, including a 2-storey classroom building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose house, a football field and outdoor play areas. Funds for renovation, construction of facilities, procurement of equipment and costs of project implementation management are sponsored by Samsung Vietnam.
Samsung Hope School in the province is the 4th school completed and put into operation in the Samsung Hope School chain in Vietnam after schools in Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang.
This school will be a completely free after-school extracurricular learning place for about 300 disadvantaged students from elementary to junior high in the province.
Like other Samsung Hope Schools, students at Lang Son Hope School will also participate in the “Child Development Programme (CDP)”.
This programme not only provides students with learning opportunities to approach science and technology, such as informatics, programming, and career experiences, but also provides opportunities to learn specific talents, foreign languages such as English and Korean, music, art, and physical education.
In addition, students will be able to participate in sexual health education programmes, periodical health checks, community support activities around the school such as medical support activities, health checkups and free medicine distribution.
Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam said: "I feel very happy. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Samsung Hope School in Lang Son province was completed after only nine months. More specifically, when our school is put into operation on the occasion of the new school year, it helps to double the joy of the students' back-to-school day. Samsung will make continuous efforts so that students can maximise their potential talents and creativity, realise their dreams, and become the owners of the future.”
Samsung Hope School is one of many key social responsibility projects with the mission of spreading knowledge, sharing vision and creating the future for the young generation in Vietnam. The project hopes to contribute to improving living and learning conditions for local students with difficult circumstances and poor students; thereby contributing to the development of local education, especially primary education and lower secondary education./.