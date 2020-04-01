The award ceremony of last year (Source: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on March 31.

This year, a record 186 solutions and services from 102 IT firms are up for the awards, a surge of 40 percent compared to 2019.

According to the judges, the award-winning products and services have been built based on the most advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, the internet of things (IoT) and Big Data.

They cover various fields including e-government building, accounting and finance, IT software, export services and solutions to apply new technology from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The top 10 have been selected based on socio-economic effects, brand name reputation, revenue, market share, and use of innovative technology.

The winners will be kept secret until the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on April 25.

Since launching in 2003, the Sao Khue Awards, sponsored by the Ministry of Information and Communications, have become the most prestigious in Vietnam’s IT sector, contributing to guiding the IT market and customers and becoming an effective channel to link businesses./.