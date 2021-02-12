Health Vietnam records two more COVID-19 cases on February 12 afternoon In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 12, Vietnam recorded two more cases of COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Thirty one more cases of COVID-19 logged on February 11 afternoon In the past 12 hours to 6pm February 11, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in four localities, taking the national count to 2,140, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Deputy Health Minister inspects COVID-19 treatment in HCM City Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son led a special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control to inspect the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the Cu Chi hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.

Health Hai Duong: 27 more COVID-19 patients given all-clear Twenty seven COVID-19 patients in northern Hai Duong province were given the all-clear on February 11, just one day before the Lunar New Year.