Students at Kim Hong secondary school (Photo: VNA)



Dong Thap (VNA) – Following the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the project “Say No to Fake News” of Vietnam News Agency came to Dong Thap province in the region on July 8.

Close to 100 students at Kim Hong secondary school took part in the event.

They were told about fake stories and their negative impact on the society, as well as learned on how to recognise fake news on social medias and response to false information.

Carried out by youth unions of Vietnam News Agency, the programme is expected to reach other cities and provinces nationwide to raise students' awareness of fake news.

Previously in June, the agency hosted a similar event in the northern port city of Hai Phong./.