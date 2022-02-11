Tran Dai Thang, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, (first, on the left) presents scholarships of Ton Duc Thang University to students of Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos in coordination with the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane on February 11 presented scholarships of Ton Duc Thang University in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to 10 students of Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School.



This is the second time Ton Duc Thang University has awarded scholarships to Lao and Vietnamese students at the school to enable them to study at the university.



The recipients are students who made good academic performance in 2020-2021 school year. With the scholarships, the students are scheduled to start learning at Ton Duc Thang university in May.



Addressing the event, Sivanheuang Phengkhammay, acting principal of Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School and Khammui Keomany, chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane expressed their gratitude to the Parties and States of Vietnam and Laos for always paying attention to the cause of education and training, especially for young generations. They also thanked Ton Duc Thang University for granting scholarships to the students.



Established in 2007, Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese Bilingual School currently has more than 1,000 students from kindergarten to the 12th grade.



According to the Vietnam-Laos joint committee, there are around 14,000 Lao students in Vietnam, with 20 now studying at Ton Duc Thang University./.