At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – As many as 300 children with disabilities and orphans in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with scholarships and gifts on May 27 on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1).



The scholarships were presented at a ceremony held by the city's Trade Union Social Work Centre, the Centre of Rehabilitation and Assistance for Disabled Children, Good Day Hospitality Mcdonald’s Vietnam JSC, and Gosmal Co.Ltd .



Addressing the event, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Centre of Rehabilitation and Assistance for Disabled Children affirmed that the Party, State and society always pay attention to children, especially orphans and children with disabilities who suffer many disadvantages in their lives. In addition to taking care and providing essential things to those children, teachers, families and communities also give them their love, he said.



It’s the sympathy and patience of teachers, parents and society which will help children with disabilities and orphans overcome psychological barriers and integrate into the community, Thang said./.