Moscow (VNA) – Evgeny Vlasov, Vice President for International Relations at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) of Russia and President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Primorye region, has highlighted prospects for cooperation in digitalisation and education between the two countries.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2023) in Russia’s Vladivostok city, Vlasov said in April, his university, the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, and Russia’s Sberbank agreed to establish a joint science group to study Artificial Intelligence (AI) and application programmes that affect Vietnam’s economic development.



AI-related tech projects with impact on different fields like agriculture, bio-tech, big data, information-technology, linguistics, and biology, among others, need the engagement of both Russia and Vietnam, he stressed.



The official suggested the two countries pay more attention to developing a contingent of experts in Vietnamese and Russian studies, and personnel training for businesses in order to boost their economic development as well as their bilateral cooperation, pledging FEFU will stand ready to play a role in this regard.



About President Vladimir Putin’s statement at 2023 EEF that developing the Far Eastern region is Russia's top priority for 21st century, Vlasov held that science and education will be main tools for Russia to cooperate with the region.



Both Vietnam and Russia have their own strengths, and once they work together to optimise them, the bilateral cooperation will grow further, he said./.