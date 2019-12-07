SEA Games 30: Historical table tennis gold medal for Vietnam
Nguyen Anh Tu and Doan Ba Tuan Anh on December 7 brought a gold medal to the Vietnamese team at the men’s double table tennis event at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.
They beat their Singaporean rivals 11-6, 12-10, 10-12 and 11-4 to secure the gold medal, quenching the 10-year thirst in the event following the one by Kien Quoc and Quang Linh at the SEA Games 2009 in Laos.
Minutes later, female judokas Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Nguyen Ngoc Diem Phuong, Ho Thi Nhu Van, Nguyen Thi Dieu Tien and Ha Thi Nga brought another gold medal to the Vietnamese team with a 3-2 win over their Indonesian rivals.
For her part, Truong Thi Phuong was the first to snatch a gold for Vietnam on December 7, finishing first in the 200-m C1 Canoeing event.
Meanwhile, Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh missed his gold in the men’s 10-m air pistol event, losing to his Thai rival Kulchairattana Pongpol in the four decisive rounds./.
