SEA Games 30: Vietnam pocket two more golds
Weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes on December 1 brought home two additional gold medals at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.
Weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh seized a gold medal in the men’s 55 kg category in the snatch, and clean and jerk, with a total lift of 264 kg.
Meanwhile, Doan Minh Truong and Nguyen Trong Nha Uyen triumphed in dancesport’s jive.
Earlier the same day, Vietnam earned three golds in cycling, dancesport and weightlifting.
Later, the Vietnam men’s U22 football team will play Indonesia at 7pm (Hanoi time).
The Vietnamese delegation to the SEA Games 30 comprises 856 members, including 568 athletes competing in 40 sports.
Vietnam aims to bring home at least 65 gold medals, particularly gaining excellent achievements in such Olympic sports as track and field, swimming, artistic gymnastics, fencing and wrestling.
SEA Games 30 officially kicked off on November 30 and is set to wrap up on December 12, with the participation of athletes from the 11 Southeast Asian nations. About 8,750 athletes are competing in 56 sports./.
