SEA Games 31: 300 volunteers to support sports delegations in Quang Ninh
The northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the 12 localities hosting the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has mobilised more than 300 volunteers to support sport delegations attending the biggest regional sports event.
Quang Ninh will host competitions in seven sports from May 6 – 22. (Photo: VNA)
The volunteers are students of Ha Long University who can communicate fluently in English and Chinese. Some can also speak other languages used in Southeast Asia. They are all fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The students have received trainings on SEA Games 31 as well as regional nations and hospitality activities and support to delegations and athletes in medical facilities, airports, hotels and tourist sites.
The 31st SEA Games, which is slated for May 12 - 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories, will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities.
Quang Ninh will host competitions in seven sports from May 6 – 22. It expects to welcome more than 1,200 athletes, referees and coaches during the games./.