Culture - Sports Hanoi ready for SEA Games 31: Official Hanoi has completed preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which will open in a week, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.

Videos Deputy PM inspects SEA Games preparations in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st SEA Games, on May 3 inspected the preparation for the regional sports games in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam – an active member in developing Southeast Asian sports The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 other localities across Vietnam, marking the second time the country has hosted the regional sporting event.