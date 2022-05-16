54-year-old billiard player from Singapore Peter Gilchrist (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia’s Buda Anak Anchah, at the age of 50, has proven that old is gold in bodybuilding at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in Vietnam, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.

The muscle-man secured a silver medal in the men’s 70kg category in Hanoi, which ended his long wait for a SEA Games medal. This is Buda’s third SEA Games.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officer has won medals at world and Asian levels, including a silver in the World Bodybuilding and Physique Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year, but he has not been successful when it comes to the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, 68-year-old billiard player from the Philippines Efren Reyes is the oldest athlete at SEA Games 31.

He has won more than 100 international championship titles and two golds at previous SEA Games.

Reyes has been a tough opponent for young players in the 3 tape carom.

The Games also saw the participation of a 54-year-old billiard player from Singapore, Peter Gilchrist, who has competed in seven consecutive SEA Games since 2009, and pocketed golds in British billiards./.

