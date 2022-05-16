SEA Games 31: Vietnam pocket five medals in gymnastics
Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien won a gold medal in the pommel horse of the men’s rhythmic gymnastics tournament at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after his excellent performance at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on May 15.
Malaysian athletes, Tan Fu Jie and Muhammad Sharul Aimy, brought home silver and bronze medals, respectively, in this category.
The same day, another Vietnamese gymnastics athletes Nguyen Van Khanh, Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu and Pham Nhu Phuong bagged silver medals for the men’s rings, the women’s break dance and the women’s asymmetric bar competitions, respectively.
Meanwhile, Le Thanh Tung and Trinh Hai Khang secured bronze medals in the men’s rings and the men’s freestyle gymnastics events./.