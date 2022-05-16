Five golds for Vietnam in SEA Games 31’s athletics
Nguyen Thi Huyen (L) and Quach Thi Lan win gold and bronze for Vietnam in the women's 400m (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam pocketed five gold medals in SEA Games 31's athletics competitions on May 15 – the third official competition day of the Games, and this makes its target of 15-17 golds set for the sport of the Games achievable.
The most noteworthy achievement of the day belonged to runner Nguyen Thi Oanh who won the women’s 3,000m hurdles with 9 min 46 sec that broke her own record of 10 min 0.02 sec set at the SEA Games 30 in the Philippines.
One day earlier, Oanh also triumphed in the women’s 1,500m and 5,000m.
The other golds were won by Nguyen Van Lai in the men’s 5,000m, Nguyen Thi Huyen in the women’s 400m, Nguyen Tien Trong in the men’s long jump, and Phan Thi Diem in the women’s high jump.
After the first two competition days of the sport, the team won a total of nine gold, eight silver and two bronze medals, thus temporarily topping the tally./.