SEA Games 31: tickets sold out for men’s football finals
U23 Vietnam in a game with Timor-Leste (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – All the 20,000 tickets have been sold for the final of the men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 after being put up for sale online on March 15 morning.
Each account created on the website digiticket.vn, authorised by the Games’ Organising Committee, is permitted to purchase no more than two tickets whose prices range from 300,000 VND (13 USD) to 500,000 VND.
The match is to take place at the 40,000-seat National My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on May 22. Apart from the 20,000 tickets, the Organising Board has also issued 20,000 invitation cards.
Vietnam and Indonesia of Group A, which also includes Myanmar, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste, have earned a berth at the semifinals after scoring 10 and nine points, respectively.
Malaysia and Thailand of Group B are likely to enter the semifinals. However, the official result will come after matches between Malaysia and Laos, and Thailand and Cambodia on May 16 night./.