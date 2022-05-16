Culture - Sports Cyclist Quynh successfully defends SEA Games cross country title Cyclist Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh successfully defended her women’s SEA Games mountain bike cross-country title after finishing first at an event held in Hoa Binh city, the northern province of Hoa Binh, on May 16.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam pocket five medals in gymnastics Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien won a gold medal in the pommel horse of the men’s rhythmic gymnastics tournament at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after his excellent performance at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on May 15.