Bac Giang to allow free entry to all events during SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang - the host of badminton matches of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) from May 16-22, will allow free entry to all games.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this decision aims to encourage spectators to the event, on the condition that all spectators have to strictly comply with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.



As many as 127 athletes from eight countries, namely Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, are expected to compete in badminton.



The hosting of SEA Games 31 events will offer a good chance for Bac Giang to promote local sport development along with tourism, thus attracting more visitors to the locality.

Bac Giang has so far basically completed all preparations for its hosting.



Aside from the main venue in Hanoi, Bac Giang is one of the 11 other localities that will host competitions of the 31st SEA Games, slated for May 12 - 23.



The Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.