Kan Meng Hong (in red) advances in the 54kg Low Kick men category (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian kickboxers have made a good start to their medal campaign at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.

Although the competition is ongoing in all weight categories, the Cambodian team have already guaranteed at least four bronze medals, after winning their first eight qualifiers and going through to the semi-finals.

According to SEA Games 31 regulations, the third and fourth placed will be awarded bronze medals.

Touch Rachan, Sorn Rakim and Kan Meng Hong all won to advance to the semi-finals, while Lon Panha was awarded a bye, and thus an automatic advance to the 67kg semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Nov Srey Pov – the youngest fighter – lost to Bui Linh of the host Vietnam in the 52kg category.

Competitions will continue until May 13.

This is the second straight time kickboxing has been a SEA Games sport.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.