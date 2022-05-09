SEA Games 31: Coach says Philippines’s U23 defense difficult to break through
Head coach Park Hang Seo of Vietnam's U23 football team (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had many hurdles to overcome when facing a defensive opponent like the Philippines, and this serves as a lesson for the entire team to better their performance in upcoming matches, head coach Park Hang Seo of Vietnam's U23 football team has said.
According to the organising committee of the Games, talking to the press on the two teams’ qualification match at the SEA Games 31 on May 8, Park affirmed that Vietnamese players completely controlled the match but could not penetrate the opponent's defense.
They resolved well a number of counter-attacks, he said, commenting that a draw was clearly not the result the squad aimed at.
Park said he and his assistants will find a way to fix the issue and the team will try to work towards the best results.
After their match against the Philippines, Vietnam will meet Myanmar on May 13./.