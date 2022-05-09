Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Singapore’s swimmer eyes gold medal After enduring a challenging year, Olympic swimming gold medalist Joseph Schooling is aiming to win a gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which takes place in Vietnam in May.

Culture - Sports President presents Independence Order to poet Huu Thinh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has handed over the second-class Independence Order to poet Huu Thinh at a ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House.