Hoa Binh (VNA) – Vietnamese cyclist Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh, who bagged the first gold medal for Vietnam at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30), is training hard in an effort to achieve the best performance at the upcoming SEA Game 31, according to the Organising Committee of SEA Games 31.



With her rigorous tests on physical strength, endurance, agility and flexibility, Quynh passed an entrance exam to the gifted school for training and sports competition of the northern province of Hoa Binh when she was a 10th grader.



Overcoming many difficulties in getting used to competition contents of mountain biking, and with her good physical strength and endurance, Quynh quickly emerged as a potential cyclist, and was soon officially selected to the national cycling team.



She achieved impressive achievements during her career, including a gold medal at SEA Games 26; bronze medals at the Asian Mountain Bike Championships 2012 and SEA Games 27; gold medals at the national mountain biking tournaments in 2019 and 2020; and the first gold medal for the Vietnamese sport delegation at SEA Games 30.



Quynh’s gold medal at SEA Games 30 showed her great will and determination, because cross-field biking was not her forte.



In March 2022, Quynh won the championship trophy of the Biwase Cup Women's Cycling Tournament.



According to coach of Vietnam mountain biking team Nguyen Dang Son, Quynh is an athlete with a professional practice and competition attitude.



Quynh and her teammates are practicing hard with the determination to continue to win a gold medal in the mountain biking event at SEA Games 31, which will take place in Hoa Binh from May 14-22./.