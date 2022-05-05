SEA Games 31: Hanoi announces traffic management plan serving sport events
Traffic police on a downtown street in Hanoi (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Police in Hanoi, a venue of myriad events within the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games, have issued a related plan to manage traffic for all types of vehicles.
From May 6 to 23, the opening, closing ceremonies and events of 25 sports are expected to take place at 19 locations across the capital’s 14 districts.
The traffic plan covers routes for foreign sports delegations to reach their hotels in Hanoi’s districts of Nam Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Dong Da, Ba Dinh, Tay Ho, Hoan Kiem, and Hai Ba Trung.
There are also planned routes for them to go to competition venues in other northern localities – Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, and Nam Dinh – during the biennial tournament.
Serving the opening ceremony at the My Dinh National Stadium on May 12 and closing ceremony at the Indoor Games Gymnasium on May 23 in Hanoi, the police will conduct traffic management and restrict the movement of trucks from 500 kg as well as passenger cars with 16 seats or more on a series of routes around the venues.
Spectators are encouraged to use public transport to reach the 19 locations for games./.