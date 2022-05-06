Indonesian team coach Shin Tae-yong (second from left) at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Two talented players of the Indonesian U23 men’s football team, Asnawi Mangkualam and Elkan Baggott, have not yet landed in Vietnam so they will definitely miss the match against the Vietnamese U23 team on May 6.



The former plays for Ipswich Town in the UK while the latter is a member of the Ansan Greeners FC of the Republic of Korea (RoK).



As the two clubs do not allow the players to go, so they will not arrive in Vietnam before May 8.



According to General Secretary of the Indonesian Football Association Yunus Nusi, Asnawi still has to play for the Ansan Greeners FC on May 7, adding that he will go to Vietnam to join the Indonesian U23 team after the match.



In a statement to the press on May 6, President of the Indonesian Football Association Mochamad Iriawan said currently, the two players have not yet joined the team. However, 18 players are in good condition and they are ready for the match against Vietnam.



He said he is optimistic that the Indonesian U23 team can win the gold medal in football.



Meanwhile, Indonesian team coach Shin Tae-yong said the two teams have met twice and the Vietnamese team is better.



However, they have a lot of good players who are playing abroad, he said at a press conference, adding that this is very good for Indonesian football.



The Indonesia U23 squad will be at a disadvantage when U23 team of Vietnam can play in their home country with the support of a large number of fans, Shin said. However, he also said he believes that Indonesian players will get good results./.