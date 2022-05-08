SEA Games 31: Malaysia seal 2-1 comeback against Thailand hinh anh 1Malaysian players celebrate their goal. (Photo: VNA)
Nam Dinh (VNA) - Malaysia sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Thailand in their opening Group B match at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Nam Dinh province on May 7.

The province’s Thien Truong Stadium, with a seat capacity of 20,000, was nearly full.

Patrik Gustavsson gave Thailand the lead at the 33rd minute. However, Thai youngster Jonathan Khemdee was sent off for a challenge on a Malaysian player before half-time.

Danial Asri equalised for Malaysia in the 61st minute.

The match looked set to finish in a draw, until an own goal by Thai defender Anusak Jaiphet in the injury time settled the 2-1 win for Malaysia.

Laos drew 2-2 with Singapore in another match of Group B./.
VNA