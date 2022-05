Malaysian players celebrate their goal. (Photo: VNA)

Malaysia sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Thailand in their opening Group B match at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 31 ) held in Nam Dinh province on May 7.The province’s Thien Truong Stadium, with a seat capacity of 20,000, was nearly full.Patrik Gustavsson gave Thailand the lead at the 33rd minute. However, Thai youngster Jonathan Khemdee was sent off for a challenge on a Malaysian player before half-time.Danial Asri equalised for Malaysia in the 61st minute.The match looked set to finish in a draw, until an own goal by Thai defender Anusak Jaiphet in the injury time settled the 2-1 win for Malaysia.Laos drew 2-2 with Singapore in another match of Group B./.