Athletes playing at the 2021 National Table Tennis Clubs Championship held in Dak Lak province in January. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Table tennis competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games will take place from 10am to 10pm at Hai Duong Gymnasium in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.

The Hai Duong Gymnasium has been selected as the venue for the table tennis competitions of the Games from May 13-20.



Athletes will undergo training from 10am to 10pm at the gymnasium on May 11 and 12.



The competitions of the men’s doubles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles will take place on May 17. The semi-finals, finals and awarding ceremonies for these categories will be held on the following day.



The men's and women's singles events will be organised on May 18 and 19.



On May 20 - the last competition day, the games will start at 10am but end at 9pm, including the semi-finals and finals of the men's singles and women's singles categories. The winners of the contest will be awarded on the same day.



Table tennis will have seven categories for men and women. Nearly 100 athletes from eight countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and hosts Vietnam, have registered to compete.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

VNA