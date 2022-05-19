SEA Games 31: Two more golds for Vietnam’s Vovinam fighters
Nguyen Thanh Liem wins a gold medal for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vovinam (Vietnamese martial arts) artists won additional two gold medals on May 19 – the second competition day of Vovinam at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
In the men’s 60kg combat event, Nguyen Thanh Liem knocked out his Cambodian rival Eh Ammarin Phouthong to pocket the gold medal.
Meanwhile, Do Phuong Thao triumphed in the women’s 65kg combat event after defeating Cambodia’s Chuk Somali.
In the performance category, duo Pham Thi Bich Phuong and Truong Thanh won a silver medal, while the gold belonged to Mala Chanthalacksa - Phiksamay Insoumuang of Laos.
After two days, the Vietnamese Vovinam team added three golds and three silvers to the national medal tally.
The sport’s competitions will continue on May 20./.