SEA Games 31: Vietnam gain five bronzes in dancesport
Vietnamese dancers brought home five bronze medals on May 16, the second and last competition day of dancesport at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Medal-winning dancesport duos stand on the podium. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Three of them were brought by Nguyen Duc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen in Waltz, Tango and five Standard Dances.
Vu Hoang Anh Minh and Nguyen Truong Xuan won two in Viennese Waltz and Quickstep.
On the day, the Philippines gained four gold and two silver medals; and Thailand pocketed two golds and four silvers.
In total, both Vietnam and the Philippines won five gold medals across 12 categories. The hosts bagged one silver and five bronze while the Philippines had five and two, respectively.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.