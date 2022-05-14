SEA Games 31: Vietnam tops kickboxing medal tally
Vietnam has retained its throne in kickboxing at the regional arena after bagging five gold medals at SEA Games 31 on home soil.
Bac Ninh-born kickboxer Nguyen Quang Huy (second from left) triumphs in the under 60kg Low Kick men category. (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) - Vietnam has retained its throne in kickboxing at the regional arena after bagging five gold medals at SEA Games 31 on home soil.
Kickboxing competitions wrapped up on May 13 evening with finals of weight categories being held in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Huynh Van Tuan, who won gold at the previous SEA Games in the Philippines in the under 51kg Full Contact men category, succeeded in defending his title after beating his Indonesian opponent Pattisamallo Salmri Stendra in the final.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Hang Nga clinched another gold in the women’s under 48kg Full Contact, which was her second at the regional sporting event.
The third gold medal for Vietnam was gained by Huynh Thi Kim Vang, who took down her Philippine rival Zephania Ngaya in the under 65kg Full Contact women event.
Nguyen The Huong secured the fourth gold medal on the day as he showed his dominance over Lorn Panha of Cambodia in the men’s under 67kg Full Contact. He only pocketed bronze at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines.
The fifth one was earned by the Bac Ninh-born kickboxer Nguyen Quang Huy in the under 60kg Low Kick men category.
Vietnam topped the kickboxing tally with five gold and six bronze medals, followed by Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it attracts around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.