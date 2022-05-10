SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s karate artists resolved to win four gold medals
Karate artists of Vietnam are exerting efforts with the determination of obtaining four gold medals at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the national organsing committee for SEA Games 31.
Vietnamese karate artists in training at Ninh Binh province's gynasium, the venue of karate events at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Karate artists of Vietnam are exerting efforts with the determination of obtaining four gold medals at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.
To have the best performance at the region’s biggest sporting event, the team has been putting their focus on training.
At the Asian championships held in late 2021, they secured an impressive result with three gold medals and one bronze, which was an encouraging achievement in the COVID-19 context and created a strong impulse for the athletes at SEA Games 31.
They are aiming at four gold medals in both the kata (demonstration) and kumite (combat) categories.
Aside from pure training, coaches have also frequently held trial competitions to help athletes assess their capacity and make appropriate adjustments to prepare for the Games.
Le Tung Duong, head coach of Vietnam’s karate team, said all the artists in the two categories have expressed their strong resolve, adding that chances for athletes of all countries are equal, and their performance at official competitions will be the most precise answer.
No. 1 hopeful of Vietnam is Hoang Thi My Tam, who will compete in the under-55kg category. Earlier, she pocketed three gold medals at a recent Southeast Asian tournament.
Karate events will take place at the gymnasium of Ninh Binh province from May 18 to 20.
At SEA Games 30 held in the Philippines in 2019, Vietnam won two gold, three silver, and six bronze medals in karate, ranking third (after Malaysia and Thailand)./.