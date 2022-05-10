Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Thai women’s football team thrash Singapore 3-0 The women’s football squad of Thailand on May 10 defeated Singapore 3-0 in a Group B match at Cam Pha Stadium in northern Quang Ninh province within the framework of SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Trip down memory lane to SEA Games 22 song “Vi mot the gioi ngay mai” - the official song for SEA Games 22 - left an indelible impression on listeners in 2003 when Vietnam hosted the region’s largest sporting event for the first time.