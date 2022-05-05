SEA Games 31: Viettel Cambodia offers free SIM cards to Cambodian delegation
Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
Cambodia's kickboxing team arrive in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
The SIM cards were handed over to the National Olympics Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) by Metfone Deputy General Director Cao Manh Duc on May 4.
Metfone is a leading player in the telecom industry in Cambodia with the largest infrastructure serving some nine million Cambodians.
Also on May 4, more than 100 Cambodian athletes set to compete in the men's football, Muay, kickboxing and canoeing departed from Phnom Penh International Airport for Vietnam on a flight operated by Cambodia Airways.
Cambodia has registered to participate in 33 sports at the Games.
SEA Games 31 is scheduled to officially take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, featuring 40 sports./.