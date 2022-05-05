World Indonesian delegation for SEA Games 2021 confirmed The Indonesian delegation of 499 athletes competing at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was officially inaugurated during an event held in Jakarta on May 8.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysian athlete proud to be first gold medal winner Malaysian diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri has won the first gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games after triumphing in the women’s 1m springboard individual at the My Dinh Water Sports Stadium in Hanoi on May 8 .

World Vietnam attends 18th congress of World Federation of Trade Unions in Italy A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) attended the 18th congress of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) that took place in Rome, Italy, from May 6 to 8.

World Thailand Post issues commemorative stamp for APEC 2022 The government has announced that Thailand Commemorative Stamps will be available for purchase at Post Offices nationwide on May 9.