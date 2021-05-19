Business Honey exports face US anti-dumping probe The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has officially begun an anti-dumping investigation into honey imported from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, and Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced.

Business RoK conglomerate looking to develop hydrogen projects in Can Tho Republic of Korea (RoK) conglomerate the SK Group said on May 18 that it wishes to set up long-term cooperation with Vietnam, including the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, which has substantial potential in hydrogen development and high-tech production.