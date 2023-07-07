Seafood hotpot: A unique delicacy from Binh Thuan fishermen

Seafood hotpot is a special dish originating from the fishermen of Binh Thuan province. The hotpot’s main ingredient is deep herring, or “mai fish”. It is prepared with a yin & yang philosophy, bringing high nutritional value and health benefits. The dish is therefore not only a nutritious local speciality but also embodies a philosophy of life with profound meaning in Vietnamese cuisine.