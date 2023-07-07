Seafood hotpot: A unique delicacy from Binh Thuan fishermen
Seafood hotpot is a special dish originating from the fishermen of Binh Thuan province. The hotpot’s main ingredient is deep herring, or “mai fish”. It is prepared with a yin & yang philosophy, bringing high nutritional value and health benefits. The dish is therefore not only a nutritious local speciality but also embodies a philosophy of life with profound meaning in Vietnamese cuisine.
-
The hotpot from Mui Ne fishermen in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan is a highlight of Vietnamese cuisine. (Photo: VNA)
-
Other ingredients of the hotpot, known as “lẩu thả”, include fried eggs, cucumber, banana flower, pork belly, and young mango, cut into strips and put in red banana cabbage. (Photo: VNA)
-
A plate of white “mai” fish dotted with the red of chilli in the middle. (Photo: VNA)
-
The ingredients of “lẩu thả” are decorated with colourful flowers on banana peel, giving them an attractive appearance. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
With its unique flavour, Binh Thuan’s seafood hotpot is among the 100 tastiest Vietnamese dishes as chosen by the Vietnam Record Association (Vietkings) in 2020-2021. (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)