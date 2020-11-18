Society Da Nang: situation analysis of children, adolescents launched The Situation Analysis (SitAn) of Children and Adolescents in Da Nang was launched on November 17 at a ceremony held by the central city and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Society UN pledges more support to Vietnam in climate change response Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, on November 17 said the UN will continue to support Vietnam in responding challenges caused by climate change.

Society PM provides emergency aid to three central provinces Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to grant 80 billion VND (3.46 million USD) in emergency aid from the State budget reserves this year to help people in the central region surmount consequences of recent floods.

Society Vietnamese conferred Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Son, former head of the Japanese language faculty under the Foreign Trade University (FTU), has been awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun, Golden Rays.