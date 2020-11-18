Second congress of ethnic minorities to be held next month
The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups is scheduled to take place from December 2-4 in Hanoi with the participation of 1,600 official delegates and 300 guests.
The November 17 press coference on the second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups (Photo: VNA)
Over the years, the Party and State have paid special attention to socio-economic development and improving the material and spiritual lives of ethnic groups, as well as strengthening national unity, Hoang Thi Hanh, Deputy Minister, Vice Chairwoman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minorities, said at a press conference on November 17.
Since the first congress in 2010, the socio-economic situation of ethnic minorities has improved, she said.
The second congress aims to spotlight and recognise contributions by ethnic minority communities in poverty reduction, new-style rural area building, infrastructure development, implementing ethnic policies, national construction and defence and international integration in the 2010-20 period, said Hanh.
Participants will focus on reviewing the implementation of policies on ethnic affairs and relevant works in the last decade, towards perfecting ethnic policies.
The congress will also honour outstanding organisations and individuals who made important contributions to patriotic movements and development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas from 2010-2020.
The event is expected to serve as a venue for exchange and experience sharing, contributing to promoting unity among ethnic groups.
Sideline events such as an incense-offering ceremony at Hung Kings Temple in Phu Tho province, a visit to President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Presidential Palace, an exhibition displaying photos and cultural products, and an art performance programme will be arranged around the congress./.