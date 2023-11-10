World Indonesia: Jakarta to collect value-added tax from online food service The Jakarta Regional Revenue Agency (Bapenda) of Indonesia has planned to introduce a new policy on regional taxes and levies, which will impose a 10% value-added tax rate on online food services.

World Indonesia’s domestic tourism likely fails to achieve 2023 target Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has announced it’s likely that domestic tourists make fewer trips to local destinations this year than the government had targeted as the country’s smokeless industry does not recover as much as expected.

World Visa exemptions yet to prove effective for Thailand’s tourism Despite the offer of visa exemptions, the numbers of Chinese, Taiwanese and Indian tourists to Thailand have yet to record a quick recovery because of several economic factors, according to Thai tourism operators.

World ASEAN, Germany agree to strengthen cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Germany have agreed to intensify efforts to strengthen their development partnership.