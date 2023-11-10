Second Global Media Congress to take place next week
The second edition of the Global Media Congress will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, from November 14-16.
According to the organising committee, the event is one of the largest and most inclusive media gatherings in the world hosted by the ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will participate in the event with a special stall. The participation of the VNA delegation, headed by Nguyen Duc Vu, VNA Technical Centre Director, is in line with the partnership agreement that the VNA has signed with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) for media cooperation at multiple levels.
“Our partnership with WAM is based on our conviction that media entities around the world need to be strengthen their bonds in order to effectively handle the challenges facing the sector. The GMC is the definitive venue in which media figures and leaders from different parts of the globe put their heads together to come up with lasting solutions for the problems we face and ideas to take our industry to higher levels of productivity and credibility,” Vu said.
The Global Media Congress is an ideal platform for news outlets and media entities to engage with global thought leaders in the media sector and to deliberate on the best ways for shaping the future of the sector. Attendees are expected to gain insights into the latest industry trends, fostering collaborative efforts to nurture innovative ideas.
Also high on the agenda of the event includes a specialised media sector conference and an exhibition designated to explore media dynamics and challenges.
The specialised conference with dedicated sessions related to the media industry is a great opportunity for media professionals to learn about the latest trends and challenges facing the industry. Topics at the conference vary in different specialisations related to digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and innovation in the media sector. Specialist sessions covering journalism, radio, television, internet, and social media will also be featured at the conference.
This year, the conference will focus on the following themes: sustainability, innovation and latest technologies in media, sports media, and youth, education and the future of media.
The Congress will also include a series of training and talent development workshops will be held, aiming to provide attendees with the opportunity to develop new skills and nurture existing ones. Workshop attendees will learn firsthand from industry leaders about the latest methods shaping the industry’s future from experts in both the technology and media sectors. The workshops are aligned to the main conference and will address sustainability, sports broadcasting, AI and the latest technologies in the sector.
The inaugural edition in 2022 was a resounding success, attracting over 13,656 visitors during the three-day event./.