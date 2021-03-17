Politics Vietnam concerned about military escalation in Yemen Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, expressed his concern over the military escalation in Yemen, especially Marib and Taiz.

Politics National Assembly leader works with election committee of Can Tho National Assembly Chairwoman and head of the National Election Council Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a working session with the Steering Committee for Elections of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 16.

Politics Officials hail Vietnam-Russia cooperation in national defence-security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 16 for Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.