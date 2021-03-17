Security-defence cooperation key to Vietnam – Russia partnership: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong highlighted security-defence ties as a pillar in the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership while hosting visiting Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17.
Lauding outcomes of cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Security Council of Russian Federation, Trong expressed his wish that the two nations continue to further extend their collaboration in traditional and non-traditional security issues for mutual interest of the two peoples as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.
For his part, Patrushev took the occasion to deliver his congratulations on the success of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 13th National Congress and on Trong’s re-election as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)
The Russian official informed his host on a number of key collaboration contents between his council and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam.
He said an important purpose of his visit is to translate into reality contents discussed between Trong and Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the United Russia party and Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in their recent phone talks.
Patrushev affirmed that Russia treasures its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, and wishes that the partnership will be further strengthened and sustainably developed./.