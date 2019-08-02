Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A seminar was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 to discuss developing high-quality tourism workforce amid global integration.



Speaking at the event, Rector of Van Hien University Tran Van Thien described tourism as the top sector in global trade that earns the most foreign currencies and generates the highest number of jobs worldwide. The World Tourism Organisation has forecast that tourism will become the most important economy in the 21st century.



Over the past years, the Vietnamese Government has issued special mechanisms to build a contingent of quality tourism workforce. The domestic tourism sector also used modern technology to improve competitiveness amid the fourth industrial revolution.



Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research (ITDR), said the sector has standardised tourism vocational training system to realise the ASEAN Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Tourism Professionals.



Further attention was also paid to data digitalisation, towards improving tourists’ experiences.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong suggested that the sector develop human resources in adaptation with the fourth industrial revolution.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported that the sector needs nearly 40,000 workers each year. However, there are only about 15,000 graduates per year, over 12 percent of them graduates from colleges and universities.



The ITDR has predicted that tourism sector will grow by 7 percent annually during the 2016-2002 period.



Vietnam is now home to over 190 tourism training establishments at different levels.-VNA