Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – An international seminar took place in Hanoi on September 30 to discuss ways to develop human resources for the realisation of Vietnam’s net-zero emissions commitment.



In his opening remarks, Dr Nguyen Dinh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Institute of Human Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 as Vietnam committed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the country has approved a national climate change strategy for 2050, a plan on methane reduction, and the transport sector’s action plan on energy transition.



To reach these targets, Vietnam should focus on energy transition and human resources. Aside from macro-efforts by the Government, ministries, and sectors, it is also necessary for people, businesses, training establishments, research institutes, scientists, and environmentalists to engage, he added.



Talking about labour-related challenges, Assoc. Prof. and Dr Nguyen Thi Hoai Le, Director of the Institute of Human Studies, pointed out the shortage of experts for new sectors and technologies, workers’ lack of core skills, the education system and vocational training that has yet to meet requirements and the impacts of digital transformation and the COVID-19 pandemic.



She recommended plans for each group of rural residents to ensure their livelihoods; devising a roadmap for training workers to meet requirements during the net-zero transition, and increasing public services in rural areas.



At the seminar, domestic and foreign scholars exchanged opinions on theoretical and practical issues related to human resources./.