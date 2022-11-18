Vice chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Trong Dong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - The People's Committee of Hanoi in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), held a seminar on promoting investment and trade between Hanoi and the RoK on November 17.



In his opening remarks at the event, vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Trong Dong emphasised that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the RoK, saying it is a good opportunity to further promote cooperation activities between the two sides. Through the seminar, Hanoi continues to affirm its position as a safe, attractive and stable destination for businesses, he said.



Dong also said the capital city is ready to create all favourable conditions to welcome potential foreign investors to invest and do business in the locality.



Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy to the RoK Nguyen Viet Anh said the embassy is committed to accompanying and connecting Korean businesses in doing business in Vietnam in general and in Hanoi in particular.



Most presentations presented at the seminar highlighted the advantages of foreign investors when coming to Hanoi such as the city has always affirmed its leading position in attracting and using foreign direct investment (FDI) thanks to the improving business environment and other incentives.



Statistics from the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment showed that in the first ten months of this year, the city attracted about 1.28 billion USD in FDI, up 27% over the same period last year. Of these, capital from the RoK alone reached 116.2 million USD.



The RoK government has provided official development assistance (ODA) for the city to implement eight projects worth 17.96 million USD./.