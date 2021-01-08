Sci-Tech Work on National Innovation Centre to begin soon Construction of the National Innovation Centre (NIC), worth 740 billion VND (32 million USD), will be launched at Hoa Lac hi-tech park on the outskirts of Hanoi on January 9.

Sci-Tech Bottlenecks must be removed to facilitate innovation: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 6 asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to remove bottlenecks in order to facilitate innovation.

Sci-Tech IT application bolstered in State audit activities The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has bolstered the application of information technology (IT) in its activities, as 18 types of auditing software have come into use and remote audits are on the horizon, Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc said on January 5.

Sci-Tech National Strategy on Fourth Industrial Revolution issued The Prime Minister has issued the National Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution by 2030 to fulfil goals set in the Politburo’s Resolution 52-NQ/TW that outlines policies guiding Vietnam’s active involvement in the revolution.