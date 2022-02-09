Seminar spotlights revolutionary career of late Party leader Truong Chinh
A scientific seminar held in Hanoi on February 9 highlighted Truong Chinh, former Party General Secretary and former Chairman of the State Council, as a reformed and creative leader of Vietnam.
The seminar in Hanoi on February 9 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A scientific seminar held in Hanoi on February 9 highlighted Truong Chinh, former Party General Secretary and former Chairman of the State Council, as a reformed and creative leader of Vietnam.
The event, organised by the Institute of Ho Chi Minh and Party Leaders at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, aimed to pay tribute to Truong Chinh (1907 - 1988) for his enormous contributions to the revolution on the occasion of his 115th birthday (February 9).
In the opening remarks, Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Le Van Loi, Deputy Director of the academy, said Truong Chinh was a faithful and exemplary communist, a preeminent leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Vietnam’s revolution, and an outstanding disciple of late President Ho Chi Minh.
Truong Chinh was born Dang Xuan Khu in Xuan Hong commune of Xuan Truong district, Nam Dinh province. Engaging in revolutionary activities for over 60 years and assigned to many important positions of the Party and State, he always showed his political steadfastness, extensive knowledge, creativeness, and the boldness to think, act, and bear responsibility for the sake of national independence, socialism, as well as the people’s freedom and happiness.
He was one of the initiators and the architect of the cause of “Doi moi” (Renewal) towards socialism in the country, according to Loi.
At the seminar, participants gained an insight into the dedication of the late leader as a major contributor to the people’s national democratic revolution, the architect of “Doi moi”, and an exemplary communist who worked tirelessly to make reform and creation for the Party and people’s revolution./.