World Laos eyes developing wind farms The Lao Government and Naseng Wayo Renewable Development and Investment Co.Ltd, an affiliated company with US’s UPC Renewable Group, on November 13 signed a Memoradum on Understanding (MoU) on a feasibility study on wind power projects in Savannakhet province as well as a 500 kV power transmission line and a transformer station project connecting power plants using renewable energy in the central locality with neighbouring countries.

World Tourist train service from Beijing to Vientiane commences A cross-border tourist train service from the Chinese capital Beijing to Lao capital Vientiane began running on November 13.

World Indonesia, China team up for wind energy development The Indonesian state-owned electricity company PT PLN, through its subholding PLN Nusantara Power (NP), will collaborate with Powerchina International Group Limited (Powerchina) to develop wind energy in Indonesia.