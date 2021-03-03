Culture - Sports Hanoi asked to enhance State management of culture Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue wants the capital to improve State management over the culture and sports sector this year, since culture remains an instrumental part of the city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Women’s Museum receives photos, items The Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on March 3 received photos, documents and items with the theme “Memories and Heritages” from diplomats, photojournalists, female doctors, and fashion designers.

Culture - Sports Over 5,000 runners to compete in Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon More than 5,000 runners from 50 delegations across the country are expected to join in the 62nd Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon, slated for March 27-28 in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Culture - Sports Spring flower fields by Saigon River Every spring, flower fields on the banks of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City become more attractive with flowers being in full bloom, attracting many visitors.