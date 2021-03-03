Seven French movies screened in Vietnam
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy seven classic and modern French movies to be screened in Vietnam from March 1 to December 31.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has granted permission for the screening of the French movies throughout the country.
The films will be screened in 10 cities and provinces nationwide, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Lao Cai, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, and Can Tho.
The Ministry noted that screenings will only take place once the COVID-19 pandemic has fully been brought under control in localities. Relevant preventive measures must also be observed./.
