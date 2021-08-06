Business Rice exports hoped to recover after COVID-19 controlled: insiders Despite a fall in Vietnam's rice exports so far this year, experts held that the situation will be improved once the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

Business Vietnam, Germany bolster cooperation in renewable energy The Vietnamese Government gives high priority to sustainable energy development, aiming to ensure national energy security and greenhouse gas emission reduction, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu told a meeting between the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and Germany’s Großmann Ingenieur Consult GmbH (GICON) and the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) on August 4.

Business Vietnam prioritises FDI in high technology, innovation during its transformation: ambassador Vietnam prioritises foreign investment projects in high technology, innovation, research and development, and projects that create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in the value chain, as well as those related to promoting the digital economy and actively contributing to the country’s sustainable socio-economic development.

World Aussie magazine names driving forces for Vietnam’s economy Fundamental factors that help the Vietnamese economy respond to current challenges, especially the impacts of COVID-19, were discussed in an article by senior journalist Cameron Cooper published on the intheblack.com business news site of Australia.