SHB grabs three Asian Banking and Finance awards in 2021
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has been named winner of the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) awards for the seventh consecutive years.
The SHB was honoured as Vietnam Domestic COVID Management Initiative of the Year in the ABF Wholesale Banking Awards 2021. In the ABF Retail Banking Awards 2021, the Vietnamese bank received the Bronze prize for Corporate Social Responsibility and Green Programme of the Year and earned the title of Banking for Women Initiative of the Year in Vietnam.
Since the outset of COVID-19, SHB has introduced various solutions to supported affected businesses. The bank, for example, has launched a number of soft credit packages, worth a total of nearly 33 trillion VND, slashed service fees and interest rates, and delayed loan payments for borrowers troubled by the pandemic.
It has also accelerated digital banking services and encouraged its customers to conduct online transactions by a variety of promotional programmes.
Last year, the bank provided over 9.76 trillion VND worth of loans for green projects. In July 2020, a credit product was introduced, enabling it to fully finance solar power projects with interest rates 1 – 1.5 percent lower than the normal level.
The move was part of its efforts to maintain the top position among Vietnamese commercial joint stock banks in green credit, contributing to the implementation of the national action plan on green growth.
SHB has also been highly regarded for its support for women-led small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing preferential loans. It was among five lenders volunteering to join a project funded by the Asian Development Bank granting 5 million USD to support women-led SMEs hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic./.