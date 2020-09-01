Travel Quang Ninh a pioneer in smart tourism development The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is one of the pioneers nationwide in implementing smart tourism solutions.

Travel Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

Travel Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise” Con Dao has been voted one of the best “secret” and most “appealing” islands on earth by Australian Lonely Planet and US Travel and Leisure magazines. Once a “hell on earth” for thousands of political prisoners before 1975, Con Dao has now turned into “tourist heaven” home to deserted white sand beaches with crystal clear waters and a natural reserve boasting rich marine ecosystems.