Business Television brands find Vietnamese market tough going Before the latest withdrawal of Vinsmart, Japanese giants like Panasonic, Toshiba, and Sharp also dropped out of the Vietnamese television market.

Business HCM City: Over 11,000 customers access loans from bank - business connection programme Some 11,339 customers in Ho Chi Minh City were provided loans worth a total of nearly 98 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) in the first four months of this year within the framework of bank - business connection programmes.

Business Da Nang looking to attract more Singaporean investment An online workshop to promote investment from Singapore to the central city of Da Nang took place on May 12, offering a chance for the city to introduce its potential and strengths and seek partners.