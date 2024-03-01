Business Infographic Coffee exports set to account for 80-85% of total production by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a target of Vietnam’s total coffee plantation area reaching 640,000 - 660,000 hectares by 2030, with exports expected to account for 80-85% of the country’s total production.

Culture - Sports Infographic Perfume Pagoda Festival 2024 The Chua Huong (Perfume Pagoda) Festival is one of Vietnam’s major festivals, taking place in the Landscape Complex of Huong Son in Hanoi’s My Duc district. The 2024 Perfume Pagoda Festival has the theme “Safe, Civilised, Friendly Perfume Pagoda Festival”, aiming to affirm the cultural values of the festival and promote the values of the Complex, which is a National Special Historical Site.

Travel Infographic 9 best things to do in Vietnam The Herald Sun - one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia - ran an article in late January, listing the nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam. The article described Vietnam as being as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, and said it is fast becoming a destination of choice for Aussie holidaymakers.

Business Infographic Int’l organisations upbeat about Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bloomberg, and HSBC have all forecast that Vietnam’s GDP growth could reach 6 percent in 2024. Standard Chartered Bank, meanwhile, has forecast 6.7 percent, surpassing Vietnam’s own growth target of 6-6.5 percent.