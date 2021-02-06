Society PM presents Tet gifts to social support centre in Quang Nam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 5 afternoon visited and presented Tet gifts to vulnerable people who have been cared for at the social support centre in central Quang Nam province.

Society Requiem for fallen soldiers held in Long An A requiem for soldiers was held in the southern province of Long An on February 5 on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Tet gifts presented to policy beneficiaries nationwide Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited and presented 50 Tet gifts to outstanding policy beneficiaries in Tan An ward, Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on February 5.

Society UNDP campaign helps build flood-resilient houses in central Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dan Tri newspaper, and the Vietnam Fund for Promoting Education on February 5 officially launched a crowdfunding campaign entitled “Safe Houses Save Lives” with the aim of building 100 new storm- and flood-resilient houses for poor and near-poor families in the coastal province of Quang Binh.