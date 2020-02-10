Society 30 citizens arrive at Van Don airport from China Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Society Vietnam acts to improve labour productivity Vietnam will launch a national programme to improve labour productivity, a critical factor for the middle-income country to enhance its competitiveness and develop.

Society An Giang province to train 12,000 rural labourers this year The Mekong Delta province of An Giang plans to provide vocational training for 12,000 people living in rural areas this year and jobs for 80 percent of them subsequently, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.