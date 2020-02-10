Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment
The sick Philippine sailor is brought ashore for treatment (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 4 on February 9 brought ashore a foreign sailor who was in a life-threatening condition on a Marshall Island-flagged ship.
The sick was Alfredo Cayabyab, a Philippine born in 1977, who was a mechanic on the Ym Advance ship en route from India to Hong Kong.
The ship’s captain asked for help as the ship was located 147 nautical miles off Nha Trang.
Receiving the request, the MRCC sent its vessel SAR27-01 from Nha Trang port to provide assistance. When the rescue team arrived, the sailor was in a come with breathing difficulty, heart palpitation and persistent vomit.
He has been taken to a hospital in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, for treatment. Precaution measures have also been applied during the process given the current threat of nCoV./.