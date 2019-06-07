Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) and visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference on June 7 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore and Australia have agreed on solutions to further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership and expand cooperation to new areas like the digital economy, cyber security and food security.



Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the statement at a press conference after his talks with visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on June 7.



Lee said that while discussions on the digital economy are at an early stage, there is scope for the countries to deepen cooperation, particularly in newer areas such as e-invoicing, digital identities, e-payments and artificial intelligence.



He said he proposed Morrison accelerate the early signing of an open sky agreement and negotiations to upgrade the double taxation avoidance deal between the two countries.



Singapore is one of key partner countries of Australia in Southeast Asia. Cooperation in economy, trade and defence-security between the two countries has been promoted in recent years. The two countries lifted their bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership in 2015. - VNA