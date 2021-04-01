Singapore, China discuss travel resumption
Travel between Singapore and China may soon resume if the two sides can complete their work on a system to mutually recognise each other's health certification and exchange personal information, according to Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) meets with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Fujian, on March 31 (Photo: https://www.straitstimes.com/)
Balakrishnan stated this during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in China's southern Fujian province on March 31.
Although he had not informed about the timeline of the implementation, Minister Balakrisnan said the issue is progressing positively.
Singapore and China have created a “fast lane” for essential business and official travel between both countries since last June.
Since last November, Singapore has also lifted border restrictions for visitors from mainland China.
According to Minister Balakrisnan, as the two countries move into a post-COVID-19 recovery phase, they will be looking at re-opening their economy and tapping new opportunities, he noted.
During their meeting, the two diplomats also discussed the state visit to China by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob later this year, as well as regional issues./.