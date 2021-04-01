ASEAN Thailand shortens quarantine period to bolster tourism Thailand will shorten its quarantine period for foreign travellers with COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 14 to 10 days from April 1, to foster tourism.

World Vietnamese become second biggest foreign-born community in Japan Vietnamese for the first time surpassed people from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to become the second biggest foreign-born community in Japan, according to the largest data of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA).

World Singapore to contribute over 20 million USD to help poor countries fight pandemic The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on March 31 that the country will contribute over 20.5 million USD to international efforts to help vulnerable low-income countries cope with economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia retrieves 2nd black box of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet Indonesia’s transport ministry said on March 31 it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on January 9, killing all 62 people on board.