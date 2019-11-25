Business Vietnam, Indonesia step up audit cooperation A high-ranking delegation from the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh, had a working session with the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) in Jakarta on November 25.

Business MoT gives green light to build Sa Pa airport The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Business Vietnam Railways to upgrade infrastructure Vietnam Railways (VNR) plans to upgrade rail infrastructure to satisfy passenger demand by building 300 new carriages and purchasing more locomotives by 2023 to provide better services.

Business Sustainable infrastructure investment speeds up growth in Vietnam Sustainable infrastructure investments are becoming the norm and enabling stable economic and social growth in Vietnam, Nirukt Sapru, CEO, Vietnam and ASEAN & South Asia Cluster Markets at Standard Chartered Bank, said at a recent conference in Ho Chi Minh City.