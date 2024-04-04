World Myanmar deaths from mines, ordnance triple in 2023 The number of civilian casualties in Myanmar as a result of landmines and explosive ordnance reached 1,052, tripled the incidents recorded in 2022, the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) said on April 4.

World Philippine remains world’s most disaster-prone country The World Risk Index (WRI) 2023 put the Philippines at the number one for the most-disaster-prone country in the world, followed by Indonesia and India.

World Thailand seeks ways to control wild monkeys in Lop Buri Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan has proposed to open a monkey control centre in Lop Buri to sterilise wild monkeys and transfer them to other areas, in an attempt to solve the problems they cause in the town.

World Singapore forecast to suffer over 1.5 billion USD losses due to heat stress in 2035 Singapore’s economic losses due to heat stress could nearly double to 1.64 billion USD in 2035 from pre-pandemic 2018 due to a decline in labour productivity, a recent study by the National University of Singapore showed.