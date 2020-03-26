World Thai army sets up 357 COVID-19 checkpoints to monitor travellers The Royal Thai Armed Forces Command has set up 357 checkpoints nationwide to check inter-provincial travellers as an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Cambodia cancels all int’l meetings amid COVID-19 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on March 25 that all international meetings in Cambodia are cancelled and all Cambodian officials must stop attending overseas meetings or conferences, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

World Cambodia: garment workers hit by COVID-19 Spokesperson of the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour said over 50 factories have filed for work suspension, affecting nearly 30,000 workers, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

World Thailand begins state of emergency at March 25 midnight: PM Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 25 said that Thailand will be under an emergency decree from March 26 until the end of April to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.